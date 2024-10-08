NCDC records six new confirmed cases of Mpox

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday disclosed in its situation report that it has recorded six new confirmed cases of Mpox across the country between September 22 and 29.

The affected state and number of cases include Plateau (two cases), Delta (one) Federal Capital Territory (one) Katsina (one), and Imo (one).

Mpox is an acute illness that typically begins with fever, severe headache, swollen lymph nodes, back pain, muscle pain, and extreme fatigue.

According to the NCDC, since September 2017, Nigeria has reported a total number of 5054 suspected cases with 1,170 confirmed cases, representing a confirmation rate of 23.3 per cent.

It, however, disclosed that proactive coordination in responding to the mpox outbreak through its National Mpox multi-sectoral and multi-partner Emergency Operation Centre is on.

It stated that the response encompasses surveillance and reporting of suspected and confirmed cases nationwide, providing guidance and support for case management, conducting public awareness campaigns, and partnering with state governments, health agencies, and partners.

Share