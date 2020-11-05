Mysterious disease claims 30 lives in Delta communities

A mysterious disease ravaging Ute Okpu and Idumusa Communities in Ika North Local Government Area of Delta State has claimed the lives of 30 persons.

Last weekend, Deltans woke up to the news that 15 youths had been claimed by the strange disease in just fourteen days and as of Thursday, October 4, sources from the communities said the death toll had risen to 30.

The state government which had alarmed the death of 15 youths within the age bracket of 18 to 25 years old in the two communities suspected hemorrhagic fever, or substance abuse as the likely cause of death.

Investigation revealed that some of the victims vomited blood before giving up ghosts while others complained of general fatigue, headache, and feverish condition before dying either at home, before getting to or in the hospital.

A mother, Monica Emeke who lost two of his children (a boy 26 and girl 22) to the unidentified ailment at Ute Okpu expressed worry over the rate at which death was occurring as five persons died in one day in the community.

Other persons who spoke to our correspondent said several deaths have been recorded in neighbouring villages including Ute Erunu.

The state government has however assured residents in the area that everything possible was being done to curb the disease.

Commissioner for Health, Mordi Ononye gave the assurance when he led a team of public health officials to Ute Okpu with a view to unravel the mysterious disease.

Speaking at the palace of the traditional ruler of the community, Ononye said: “Delta State Government has received information on seemingly mysterious deaths in Ute Okpu and Idumesa communities of Ika North East LGA which prompted the Governor, His Excellency, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, to direct the State Ministry of Health to immediately investigate these deaths, identify the cause/causes and effective containment measures”.

He called on members of the communities and residents of the state to observe good hygiene as the dry season approaches by properly covering their food, cutting grasses around their surroundings, eliminate rats in their houses and continue to observe the COVID-19 safety guidelines especially handwashing with soap and running water.

According to him, Governor Okowa has directed that the Comprehensive Health Center in Ute -Okpu be upgraded to a full-fledged hospital.