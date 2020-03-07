Multi-billion naira NSIA-Kano diagnostic centre opens for operation

The Federal Government has commissioned a multi-billion ultra-modern Diagnostic Centre built under a partnership arrangement between the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), in the commercial city of Kano.

Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance and national planning, says the commissioning of the centre is one of the practical measures being taken by the Federal Government to check the rate Nigerians seek for medical tourism overseas.

Zainab, who presided over the commissioning of the $5.5 million world-class health facility, said the Buhari administration was committed to replicating the development of such a modern Diagnostic Centre in each of the six geo-political zones of the country.

The minister, who did not disclose the timeline for the establishment of the other centres, however, said one of the centres currently under construction would be set for commission in Umuahia, Abia State.

According to Zainab, the ongoing investment in the development of healthcare delivery centres across the country was a clear demonstration of the commitment of the Buhari administration to the well-being of the citizenry.

She revealed that a Special Scheme had been floated by her ministry to enable less privileged Nigerians access services at the centre.

The minister commended the management of the NSIA for the timely completion of the project, noting that the Kano Centre would be serving all the states in the northwest geopolitical zone of the country, as well as the neighbouring Niger Republic.

In his address earlier, Uche Orji, managing director/CEO, NSIA, said the centre was built under the NSIA’s investment strategy in the healthcare delivery in the country.

“NSIA`s investment strategy in the healthcare is designed to partner with both public and private institutions to create Centres of Excellence in the healthcare delivery in the country, focusing on diagnostics, tertiary healthcare (targeting non-communicable diseases) and medical and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

“The Centre is expected to serve the North-Western region of the country and is a pilot along with the modern diagnostic facility also established by the NSIA at the Federal Medical Centre Umuahia for the NSIA Diagnostic Centre Program, which aims to establish modern medical diagnostic centres, across the six geo-political zones of the country.

“NSIA’s investment funded the construction of the diagnostic centre, including the acquisition and installation of modern laboratory and radiology equipment which aid the provision of comprehensive diagnostics for the delivery of the highest quality services.

“The Centre is operated by Statpath, which is a joint venture company between Synlab (formerly Pathcare) and Crestview. Synlab is a world-renowned provider of pathology services and Crestview is a renowned provider of radiology services in Nigeria” he pointed out”.

Commenting on the Centre, Abdurrahman Abba Sheshe, commended the management of the NSIA for the partnership with AKTH that resulted in the development of the Centre in his hospital premises, noting that it will tremendously enhance health service delivery in the hospital.

Sheshe said the Centre, which commences operations on Monday 9th March, has 40 highly trained staff, an administrative office, and a training centre.