Lifebank aims to scale up oxygen supply as it unveils ‘AirCO’

A healthcare technology and logistics company based in Lagos, LifeBank, will today launch a medical oxygen plant in Nassrawa State in line with its goal to scale up Nigeria’s capacity for oxygen supply.

The AirCo initiative will be launched by the commissioner for Health, Nasarawa state, and key stakeholders in the medical, humanitarian, and other fields.

AirCo is a tech and data-driven oxygen plant using technology to supply oxygen for the most vulnerable in Nasarawa and the North Central.

The supply of oxygen has been a major challenge within the healthcare sector in Nigeria. There are at least 30 oxygen plants but healthcare facilities still run out of supply due to poor maintenance and epileptic electricity. AirCo proffers a solution to this supply challenge.

Temie Giwa – Tubosun, chief executive officer, LifeBank in a statement said “At LifeBank we are driven by impact. We simply cannot accept that hundreds of thousands of our people will die because of something like medical oxygen, particularly up North. So my team and I got together to launch AirCo and partnered with Oxygen Hub. Thanks to all the people at LifeBank and our partners for making this a success”.