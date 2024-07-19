Lagos to cut govt services to residents without health insurance

The Lagos State government has said it will cut all state services to residents and employees who fail to enroll for the state health insurance plan, except in life-threatening situations.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the state governor gave the directive in an executive order mandating all ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to only provide government services to those with this health plan.

The Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) or Lagos State NHIA accredited private health insurance providers must provide the plan, according to the directive.

The governor cited the Lagos State Health Scheme Law of 2015 and the National Health Insurance Act 2022 as sources of the new directive.

“All residents and workers in Lagos State who do not possess a valid social health insurance plan will be required to register or renew their expired plans before they can access any public or private healthcare facility in the State,” Sanwo-Olu said in the executive order dated July 16.

“In a life-threatening emergency, a healthcare facility would be required to stabilise the resident (patient) without requesting evidence of health insurance plan or enrolment. Upon being stabilized, the patient must provide evidence of enrolment or register.”

The governor explained that the move is geared towards achieving the government’s agenda to improve the health sector and attain universal health coverage (UHC).

He pledged that the government will approve the release of equity funds for the coverage of the vulnerable residents, who cannot afford any insurance plan under the scheme.

According to the directive, vulnerable residents will be profiled by designated officers in the public healthcare facility and referred to the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) for enrolment under the equity fund.

The governor further explained that an executive order became imperative to ensure compliance.

“This executive order is issued to promote and provide quality healthcare services to all residents irrespective of their financial status. In this regard, there shall be full compliance or enforcement of the provisions of this executive order. This Executive Order shall take effect from the date of issuance,” the governor stated.

The order was issued July, 16.

According to the NHIA Act 2022, subsections one and two of section 14, it is mandatory for all residents in Nigeria to obtain health insurance.

Employers and employees in the public and private sectors and informal sector employees must obtain insurance.

Only states and the Federal Capital Territory are empowered to provide a basic minimum package of care to cover all residents through their health insurance and contributory scheme.

The NHIA itself is to provide coverage for employees of ministries, departments, and agencies in the Federal Civil Service and Other relevant groups.