How to prevent Monkey-pox virus amid outbreak- NCDC

Since the outbreak of the Monkeypox virus (MPX) outbreak, there have been fears and concerns over another possible pandemic, as more cases are being detected globally. At least 257 laboratory cases have been confirmed as of May 26, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Nigeria centre for disease control (NCDC) has activated an emergency operations centre to respond to the virus, after the country confirmed 21 cases and one death.

Monkeypox, according to the centre, is a rare viral zoonotic infectious disease, i.e., an infection transmitted from animals to humans that is endemic in areas in and near tropical rainforests in Central and West Africa. It is caused by the Monkeypox virus which belongs to the same Orthopoxvirus genus and Poxviridae.

On how humans can contact the virus, the NCDC said the it can spread both from animal-to-human (which is the first (spill-over) event preceding the detection of cases in humans), and from human-to-human. It added that animal-to-human transmission may occur by direct contact with the blood, body fluids, the skin or mucosal lesions of infected animals such as monkeys, squirrels, and rodents.

“This can happen through a bite, scratch, handling of, or eating inadequately cooked or other products of infected bushmeat. Human-to-human (person-to-person) transmission occurs when a person comes into contact with the virus from an infected human, or materials contaminated with the virus such as clothing, beddings. As a consequence, the centre warned that household members or healthcare workers are at greater risk of infection,” the centre said in an advisory issued on Sunday night.

The centre added that the virus enters the body through broken skin (even if not visible), the respiratory tract, or the mucous membranes of the eyes, nose, or mouth. Human-to-human transmission may also occur through aerosols/droplets following prolonged face-to-face or close contact.

Symptoms of the illness include fever, headache, body aches, weakness, swollen lymph nodes (glands) and a rash. After about 1 to 3 days of fever, the rash erupts, beginning on the face and then spreading to the body with the face and palms/soles being mostly affected. They can also occur in and around the genitals which is why contact during sex is one mode of transmission. It is mostly a self-limiting illness that often lasts for 2−4 weeks,” NCDC said.

To prevent MPX, the NCDC urged members of the public to practise infection prevention and control measures that have proven to limit the spread of MPX infection. This includes:

Avoid contact with animals that could harbour the virus including sick or the dead animals in areas where MPX has been confirmed

Avoid contact with any material that has been in contact with a sick animal.

Avoid unnecessary physical contact with persons infected with MPX

Isolate potentially infected animals from other animals

Practice frequent handwashing with soap and water especially after caring for or visiting sick people

Ensuring all animal food products are properly cooked before eating

Use of appropriate protective clothing and gloves while handling sick animals or their infected tissues and during slaughtering procedures

Report all cases with the associated symptoms mentioned above to the nearest health facility for care, and/or call NCDC toll free line on 6232.

