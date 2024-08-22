The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has pledged its commitment to transparency and accountability in the disbursement of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF).

The fund, established under the 2014 National Health Act, is financed through a 1 percent contribution from Nigeria’s consolidated annual revenue, alongside donations from development partners.

It aims to provide a basic minimum package of health services to all Nigerians, with a focus on strengthening emergency medical services in rural areas.

Speaking at the launch of the Sector-Wide Approach (SWAP) for basic healthcare service delivery in Lagos on Wednesday, Dr. Mukhtar Muhammad, Director of the BHCPF and Secretary of the Ministerial Oversight Committee (MOC), emphasised the need for accountability and transparency in the utilisation of the fund with four gateways.

The gateways include National Health Insurance Authority, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, National Emergency Medical Treatment Committee, and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

He said, “Accountability and transparency are the cornerstone and foundation of BHCPF to ensure that funds that are disbursed are utilised. We have a series of activities that make sure that these funds are accounted for at all levels of the government. The funding is provided by an Act of the National Assembly. So, it is sustainable and funding is guaranteed. At least one percent of the Consolidated Revenue Fund is available for these services.”

The BHCPF will address critical health issues such as maternal and childhood mortality, and will ensure proper disbursement of funds to local governments.

Muhammad stated the BHCPF will also give attention to maternal mortality, childhood mortality, and the basic health needs of the people in the rural areas.

“The ministry has been very proactive in terms of prevention and treatment of people affected by Monkeypox. The Nigeria Centre and Diseases Control is at the forefront. They have set up surveillance systems and are working with all states. Public health emergency operation centres in all states to survey and detect cases. Nigerians also should take preventive measures against this disease,” he expressed.

The MOC secretary added that the unveiling of the SWAP initiative was necessary to “accelerate the transformation of Nigeria’s health sector and ensure that all Nigerians have access to quality healthcare services regardless of their location or economic status.”

He added that reforms are going on in the health sector with specific attention to the BHCPF.

“The honourable coordinating minister of health has taken giant steps to ensure that the BHCPF is utilised efficiently and to galvanise the various sectors and stakeholders in health to focus on one goal, work together in one direction, and make sure that our combined efforts are greater than our individual efforts,” he said.