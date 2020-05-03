Expert harps on benefits of egg consumption

Experts have said that the benefits of egg consumption are often understated despite the fact that eggs are a well-known source of protein and are also quite affordable.

This was made known by Haruna Kazeem, Professor of Veterinary Microbiology, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Noting that there’s a correlation between food intake and an individual’s health.

The University Don said that eggs present a very good example of what constitutes a nutrient rich food source.

Speaking on the benefits of consuming eggs, he said: “The size of the egg pales in comparison to the numerous gains of its consumption. Eggs contain all the basic nutrients needed in the human body to function optimally and are considered a complete diet. One large egg contains Vitamins A, B2 (Riboflavin), B5 (Pantothenic Acid), B12 (Cobalamin) and Selenium. An egg also contains 77 calories, 6 grams of quality protein, 5 grams of fat as well as bits of carbohydrates.

He explained that Eggs are a good source of protein which help regulate the blood sugar level of the human body.

“They also contain essential nutrients and calories for the healthy growth and development of children and are also very good for pregnant women. They are a natural source of key nutrients such as Omega-3 fatty acids and Choline, “ said Kazeem.

He described Choline as a nutrient that increases the growth of cell membranes and also essential for brain and spinal cord formation in infants.

The University Don added that Choline plays a role in reducing the risk of certain birth defects while also boosting the brain and nerve function, metabolism, memory and the transportation of nutrients throughout the body.

According to him, eggs are also linked to improved eyesight in humans noting that Eggs are rich in Lutein and Selenium, both of which are believed to play a protective role in reducing the risk of certain eye diseases, such as cataracts and eye strain.

“These antioxidants found in eggs reduce the risk of macular degenerations which are among the leading causes of vision impairment and blindness among the elderly.”

“Eggs also provide us with very high-quality protein that contain all nine essential amino acids in the right quantity, needed by the body for optimum growth and tissue regeneration. Consumption of eggs also helps the prevention of stroke while leading to improved cholesterol levels. They repair worn out cells and tissues, replace muscle fibres and enhance growth” he said.

Kazeem further said that the vitamins contained in eggs help maintain the body’s defense against infections, thereby also enhancing the human body’s immune system.

He further stated that it was safe for adults to eat up to three eggs per day. According to him, the type of cholesterol found in eggs is known as High-Density Lipoprotein adding that it is good for the heart.

According to him, eggs raise the High-Density Lipoprotein levels in the bloodstream, thereby clearing the arteries and the circulatory system for improved blood flow.