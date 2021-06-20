Edo introduces telemedicine to health insurance scheme

Edo State Health Insurance Commission has said it has developed a robust Information Communication Technology (ICT) system that will allow beneficiaries of the state’s health insurance scheme seamless access to efficient and quality healthcare services.

The director-general, Edo State Health Insurance Commission, Rock Amegor, disclosed this during an orientation programme for healthcare providers in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

He said the commission is working towards improving life expectancy in the state by ensuring that residents get access to quality health services.

“The Commission has developed a robust ICT system for enrolment and registration of enrollees into the scheme, as well as the initiation of telemedicine to enable enrollees to have access to qualified medical professionals.”

Amegor urged the healthcare providers to boost capacity building that will enable them to provide top-notch services to beneficiaries of the state’s health insurance scheme.

The director-general added that the one-day interactive session provided the opportunity to fine-tune the insurance scheme with the healthcare providers ahead of rollout.

The Edo State Health Insurance Scheme is designed to provide affordable, accessible and quality healthcare services to Edo residents and indigenes without them needing to make out-of-pocket payments to enjoy medical and health services.

The scheme is designed to service all categories of medical care needs in the state.