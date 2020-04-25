COVID:19: NCDC activates two new laboratories in Sokoto, Kaduna

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday said it has activated to new laboratories with capacity to test for COVID-19 in Sokoto and Kaduna states.

This increases the total number of NCDC molecular Laboratory Network to 15.

Disclosing this through its official Twitter handle, NCDC informed that the new laboratories are in the Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto (UDUS), and the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna.

NCDC says two more laboratories are underway.

Currently, there are three laboratories in Lagos, two in FCT and one each in Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Jos, Ibadan, Ogun, Osun, Edo, Port Harcourt and Ebonyi.

However, the laboratory in Kano is shut down for decontamination after some of its staff tested positive to COVID-19.

But Emeka Oguanuo, spokesperson at NCDC said even though the laboratory in Kano is closed, samples from the state are being sent to Kaduna.

He said this while reacting to an SOS audio, where a woman named Salam Ahmed, lamented about how her son-in-law died and the failed attempt to reach NCDC in Kano through its toll lines, for a COVID-19 test to be carried out on him.

“The lab in Kano has been down for a few days. But that doesn’t stop sample collection.

“We have an effective transport system to transport samples from states to samples locations,” Oguanuo told BusinessDay.

Oguanuo added that “the State Ministry of Health (SMOH) is called (or NCDC who then shares the information with states), if the person meets the testing criteria – sample is collected at the person’s house – taken to any lab – result is communicated back – ambulance is sent to pick and isolate the person if result is positive.

On the issue that NCDC toll lines in Kano are not connecting, Oguanuo said Kano state has a hotline number and the connect centre functions 24/7.

“There instances where the lines are congested. That’s why we share numbers of states’ hotlines for people to call, as well as lunching of a WhatsApp chatbot to respond to non-emergency public enquiries real-time,” he said.

Chinwe Ochu, Head of Prevention, Programmes and Knowledge Management, explained that NCDC does not have an office in Kano nor in any state. He however said the centre supported states in setting up public health emergency operations centres run by states to ensure effective coordination of a public health response.