Cholera: NCDC blames state governments for increased cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has identified poor and inconsistent reporting of cholera cases from states as a major challenge to the country’s response to the outbreak of cholera.

The NCDC said this in its latest weekly cholera situation report for weeks 44–47, on Tuesday, via its official website.

Cholera is a highly contagious disease that occurs in environments without clean water and proper sanitation. It causes profuse diarrhoea and vomiting, and without treatment can quickly lead to death by intense dehydration. For most states, the current surge of cholera is due to specific local conditions.

The public health agency said that the difficulty in accessing some communities due to security concerns, open defecation and poor hygiene practices in many communities were responsible for the surge in the disease.

The NCDC also said inadequate health facility infrastructure, medication for the management of patients and inadequately trained personnel in states for case management posed a challenge.

It said it was at the moment tackling cholera outbreaks in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NCDC said that a total of 583 deaths have been recorded due to cholera, while 23,550 people were suspected to have been infected with the disease between January and November 27, 2022.

According to the centre, suspected cases of cholera had been reported across 270 local government areas in the 32 states and the FCT.

The NCDC also said that of the suspected cases since the beginning of the year, the age group 5–14 years is the most affected; 49 per cent are males and 51 per cent are females.

“32 states and the FCT have reported suspected cholera cases in 2022. These are Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, and Ekiti,

Others are FCT, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara.

“In the reporting month, six states reported 1,393 suspected cases: Borno (1,124), Gombe (165), Bauchi (61), Katsina (16), Adamawa (14), and Kano (13).

“There was a 78 percent decrease in the number of new suspected cases in November Epi weeks 44–47 (1393) compared with October Epi weeks 40–43 (6306).

“In the reporting week, Borno (24), Gombe (14), Bauchi (13), Kano (5), Katsina (1), and Adamawa (1), reported 58 suspected cases.

“Borno, Gombe, and Bauchi States account for 88 percent of the 58 suspected cases reported in week 47.

“During the reporting week, two Cholera Rapid Diagnostic tests were conducted in Gombe 2 (100% positive).

“Two stool culture tests were conducted from Gombe, 1(100 percent positive) and Bauchi 1(0 percent positive) in epi week 47.

“Of the cases reported, there were two deaths with a weekly case fatality ratio (CFR) of 3.4 per cent,” it said.

The public health agency said that there were no new state-reported cases in week 47.

It, however, said that the National Multi-Sectoral Cholera Technical Working Group will continue to monitor response across states.

It added that six states—Borno (1,2459 cases), Yobe (1,888 cases), Katsina (1,632 cases), Gombe (1,407 cases), Taraba (1,142 cases), and Kano (1,131 cases) —account for 84 percent of all cumulative cases and 15 LGAs across five states Borno (7), Yobe (4), Taraba (2), Gombe (1), and Zamfara (1)—reported more than 200 cases each this year.

The NCDC said that cholera was easy to treat, with oral rehydration for most patients, and intravenous rehydration for more severe cases.

“If treated in time, more than 99 percent of patients will survive the disease,” it added.