Cataract, glaucoma leading causes of blindness in Nigeria- expert

An ophthalmologist, Gideon Avar has identified cataract and glaucoma as leading causes of blindness in Nigeria and the world.

Avar, who is the medical director of Nobis Eye Centre, Jalingo, disclosed this at the commissioning of Nobis VIP Eye Clinic along Yola road in Jalingo.

According to him out of the 3000 benchmark of eye surgeries conducted in his private hospital every year, cataract accounts for more than 2000 and glaucoma slightly above 1000.

“There is growing statistics of eye blindness in Nigeria and the northeast in particular with cataract and glaucoma as leading causes.

“The good news is that cataract is curable, unlike glaucoma, that if not dictated early cannot be remedied.

“Taraba is backward in terms of healthcare delivery especially in eye care. Our intervention is to close the gap and stop people from traveling long distances to Lagos and Abuja to access eye care service,” he said.

The ophthalmologist noted that his centre was partnering ECWA Eye Centre in Kano and other super centres in Nigeria and India to get specialists who will be visiting them to handle some specialised cases.

He called on the people of Taraba and its environs to take advantage of the world glaucoma week which started on Tuesday, to check their eyes to fight glaucoma and cataract.

Edet Nkantah, Taraba State chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), commended the efforts of Nobis Eye Centre in complementing government’s efforts in healthcare delivery.

Nkantah noted that Nobis remains the best in Taraba in terms of equipment and eye care service delivery, adding that the VIP Eye Clinic will improve the tourism potential of the state.

The VIP Eye Clinic was commissioned by Rev. Linus Obi, the district overseer of Redeemed People’s Mission Jalingo.