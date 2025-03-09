MedServe, in collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) and the Africa Research Group for Oncology (ARGO), has hosted a pivotal lecture on colorectal cancer (CRC).

The lecture featured Peter Kingham, a renowned hepatobiliary surgeon and professor at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, who delivered an insightful presentation on the latest advancements in the early diagnosis and treatment of colorectal cancer.

Kingham emphasized the critical importance of early detection and treatment, noting that colorectal cancer is a preventable disease if diagnosed early. He shared data indicating that by 2050, 70 percent of the predicted cancer cases in low- and middle-income countries will be colorectal cancer.

He stressed the need for context-specific research and interventions, as most current guidelines are based on data from high-income countries.

The presentation highlighted the challenges of CRC screening in Nigeria, including the lack of prospective trials and the high false-positive rates of fecal immunochemical tests (FIT).

Kingham discussed ongoing efforts to develop innovative, cost-effective screening methods, such as urine metabolite testing and point-of-care blood tests, which could revolutionize early diagnosis in resource-limited settings.

He also provided updates on the latest treatment modalities, particularly immunotherapy for mismatch repair-deficient (MMRd) colorectal cancer.

He shared promising results from clinical trials showing that PD-1 blockade therapy can lead to complete responses in localized rectal cancer, potentially eliminating the need for chemotherapy, radiation, or surgery in some cases.

Overall, the lecture underscored the importance of partnerships between MSKCC, ARGO, and Nigerian institutions like LUTH and MedServe in advancing cancer care.

Kingham highlighted ongoing collaborative research projects aimed at improving outcomes for Nigerian cancer patients, including a pilot study on PD-1 blockade therapy for metastatic and localized rectal cancer in Nigeria.

The also included a visit to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Pathology Lab, where Kingham, alongside Prof. Olusegun Alatise, Dr. Tolulope Adewole, Dr. Zainab Yunusa-Kaltungo, and Dr. Lilian Ekpo, was warmly welcomed by Prof. Fatimah Abdulkareem.

The delegation also visited the office of the Chief Medical Director of LUTH, Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, to discuss collaborative efforts in advancing cancer care in Nigeria.

Following the lecture, a panel discussion led by Dr. Adedayo Joseph, Prof. Olusegun Alatise, and Dr. Adedapo Osinowo reinforced the need for continued research, collaboration, and action to address the growing burden of colorectal cancer in Nigeria.

Tolu Adewole, CEO of MedServe, in a welcome address, highlighted the alarming rise in colorectal cancer cases globally, particularly in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) like Nigeria.

“Together, we can make a difference,” she said, urging stakeholders to drive awareness, early diagnosis, and improved treatment options for colorectal cancer patients in Nigeria and beyond.

MedServe is the healthcare subsidiary of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, which operates the NSIA-LUTH Cancer Centre (NLCC), a state-of-the-art cancer treatment centre in Lagos.

MSKCC is one of the world’s leading cancer centers, renowned for its cutting-edge research and patient care.

The Africa Research Group for Oncology (ARGO)is a consortium focused on improving cancer outcomes in Africa through research, training, and treatment initiatives.

