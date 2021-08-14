Best anti-ageing drinks for you

It is in human nature to want to keep looking young even as we age. But daily activities that span the physical and the psychological act as debilitating factors that bring the wrinkles, the grey hairs, the slurred speech, the weakening of muscles and bones-all signs of old age.

In addition to regular mild exercise such as early morning walk, swimming and cycling the knowledge and application of the types of food items, including drinks to take would go a long way towards making each of us healthier and younger by the day.

According to Health Newsletter “the key ingredient to longevity is to fend off the precursors to chronic disease. The worst culprits include high blood pressure and high cholesterol, both of which contribute to cardiovascular diseases (CVD) – the leading cause of death globally. Our focuses therefore, should be on ways to block the mechanisms that contribute to the number one killer”.

Cholesterol is highly pernicious because the waxy substance can clog up your arteries over time. Fortunately you can bring cholesterol levels within a healthy range by making simple lifestyle changes. Diabetes is another precursor to cardiovascular diseases.

Read Also: Nigerians switch diet over rising food cost

The key to staving off serious complications is to regulate blood sugar levels. It isn’t just about what you eat that counts. You should also watch your intake of certain foods if you’re looking to reduce your risk of heart problems. Some dietary decisions can be deceptively dangerous.

Listed here are some drinks — ranging from soy milk, pink grapefruit juice, cocoa, green tea, soymilk, milk, water to beet juice to alcohol —that can help delay aging of your body and mind, according to research compiled by the blog Eating Well. Kindly take note of not only the drinks but their functions against ageing. According to the Worker Training Opportunity Program, WTOP’s Neal Augenste in the listed items should be taken seriously.

Pink Grapefruit Juice is good for Smoother Skin

Pink grapefruit gets its pink-red hue from lycopene, a carotenoid that’ll keep your skin smooth according to a study published in the European Journal of Pharmaceutics and Biopharmaceutics. Researchers found that of the 20 individuals studied, those who had higher skin concentrations of lycopene had smoother skin.

Alcohol is effective against Alzheimer’s Disease

Drinking alcohol-moderately, which is one glass a day for women and two daily for men-may ward off dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. As we age, brain cells die, leading to gaps that slow nerve transmission within the brain and between the brain and the rest of the body. Moderate drinking appears to somehow prevent these “potholes.”

WARNING!In high doses, however, alcohol kills brain cells, leading to brain damage that may manifest itself as permanent memory loss.

Cocoa is ‘koko’ for a Healthier Heart

The Kuna people of the San Blas islands, off the coast of Panama, have a rate of heart disease that is nine times less than that of mainland Panamanians. The reason? The Kuna drink plenty of a beverage made with generous proportions of cocoa, which is unusually rich in flavanols that help preserve the healthy function of blood vessels. Maintaining youthful blood vessels lowers risk of high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, kidney disease and dementia.

Beet Juice beats Dementia

Beets are rich in naturally occurring nitrates, which-unlike unhealthy artificial nitrates that are foundespecially in processed meat-may be beneficial. In a 2011 study in the Journal Nitric Oxide, older adults who ate a nitrate-rich diet got a boost in blood flow to the frontal lobe of their brains-an area commonly associated with dementia.

It has been proved that poor blood flow contributes to age-related cognitive decline. Scientists think that the nitrates’ nitric oxide, a compound that keeps blood vessels supple, helps increase brain blood flow. Cabbages and radishes also naturally contain nitrates.

Green Tea is effective against inflammation

Even if coffee is your beverage of choice, don’t bag tea altogether-especially green tea. Green tea is full of potent antioxidants that help quell inflammation. (Chronic inflammation plays a significant role-as either a cause or effect-in many diseases, including type 2 diabetes, autoimmune diseases and the three top killers in the United States: heart disease, cancer and stroke.)

In fact, researchers from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock recently found that green tea can inhibit oxidative stress and the potential inflammation that may result from it.

Soymilk is good for firm skin and keeps wrinkles at bay

The isoflavones in soymilk may help to preserve skin-firming collagen. In a study published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition, mice fed isoflavones and exposed to UV radiation had fewer wrinkles and smoother skin than mice that were exposed to UV light but didn’t get isoflavones. The researchers think that isoflavones help prevent collagen breakdown.

Milk to Build Muscle Mass and Strength

Studies show that we lose 1/2 to 1 percent of our lean muscle mass each year, starting as early as our thirties. Muscle strength also declines by 12 to 15 percent per decade. The amino acids in protein are the building blocks of muscle-and one amino acid, called leucine, is particularly good at turning on your body’s muscle-building machinery. Once that muscle-building switch is flipped-you need to do this at each meal-you’re better able to take in the amino acids (of any type) from protein in your diet. Milk contains whey protein, which is an excellent source of leucine. Other dairy products, such as Greek yogurt, as well as lean meat, fish and soy are also rich in this amino acid.

Carrot Juice for Memory

Carrots contain luteolin, a flavonoid believed to reduce inflammation that can lead to cognitive decline. In a 2010 The Journal OfNutrition Study, mice that ate a diet that included luteolin had better spatial memory (e.g., how quickly they found a platform in a water maze) and less inflammation than mice that didn’t get any luteolin. Luteolin is found in bell peppers, celery, rosemary and thyme.

Coffee to Protect Against Skin Cancer

Drinking a single cup of coffee daily may lower your risk of developing skin cancer. In one study of more than 93,000 women, published in the European Journal of Cancer Prevention, those who drank 1 cup of caffeinated coffee a day reduced their risk of developing nonmelanoma skin cancer by about 10 percent. And the more they drank-up to about 6 cups or so per day-the lower their risk. Decaf didn’t seem to offer the same protection.

Water for Better Breath

Water keeps your throat and lips moist and prevents your mouth from feeling dry. Dry mouth can cause bad breath and/or an unpleasant taste-and can even promote cavities.

Orange Juice for Eye Health

Studies show that people with low levels of antioxidants are more likely to develop age-related macular degeneration (AMD) than those with higher levels. (AMD is the leading cause of blindness in people over age 60.) Vitamin C-which is abundant in orange juice-is one antioxidant that seems to be especially protective against the disease. (Other antioxidants include vitamin E, lutein and zeaxanthin.)

With such vital information at your fingertips the choice of looking younger is now yours!