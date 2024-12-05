Afreximbank declares $300,000 grant for blood research

Afreximbank has declared a $300,000 grant to advance haematology research, focusing on critical blood disorders such as leukaemia and sickle cell disease.

The announcement made on Tuesday comes as part of two fresh initiatives developed to transform healthcare across Africa.

Through the African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE) Endowment Foundation, the centre’s state-of-the-art facilities will support the research, including a comprehensive cancer care unit developed in partnership with Christie Hospital in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Equipped with advanced technologies such as PET, MRI, and CT scanners, the unit is designed to deliver world-class diagnostics and transformative treatments, setting the standard for healthcare across the continent.

Besides the research grant, a scholarship fund has also been established under the AMCE Endowment Foundation to support African students pursuing medical and nursing training at King’s College London and the AMCE Medical and Nursing School.

The fund was set up by Afreximbank in honour of Prof. Ghulam Mufti, a globally renowned haematologist and clinical advisor to the AMCE.

By nurturing the next generation of healthcare professionals, the fund hopes to ensure that Africa continues to develop the expertise required to address its unique healthcare challenges for years to come.

Benedict Oramah, president of Afreximbank, speaking on Mufti’s legacy, stated that: “Africa owes Mufti a debt of gratitude. He is the tree that seeds a rich forest of healthcare facilities, restoring hope to a continent long deprived of quality medical services”.

Read also: Afreximbank signs a $10m trade finance facility with Dorman Long

“Through a series of near-death experiences and recoveries, professor Mufti and I built a lasting bond that transcended the conventional doctor-patient relationship. It was this bond of destiny that gave birth to a transformational healthcare initiative aimed at saving millions of lives in Africa,” he added.

Brian Deaver, CEO of AMCE, highlighted the impact of the Centre, stating that “the centre represents a leap forward in reimagining healthcare in Africa. By integrating world-class medical care with groundbreaking research and a commitment to regional healthcare collaboration, we are laying the foundation for a legacy that will benefit generations to come.”

The AMCE, a tertiary-level multi-specialty medical institution established by Afreximbank in collaboration with King’s College Hospital, London, is due to open in June 2025.

It aims to deliver accessible, world-class medical care and stem the outflow of capital and talent through medical tourism.

By tackling critical gaps in medical training, research, and specialised care, the AMCE plans to reduce Africa’s reliance on medical tourism and boost the growth of a skilled healthcare workforce to contribute to the continent’s broader development.

Share