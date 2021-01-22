54gene’s new genomic lab holds promise for Nigeria’s medical research

A new scientific research laboratory unveiled by 54gene, an African genomics company, could be the answer to elevating Nigeria’s place in the field of medical research.

Compared to peers like South Africa the Nigerian medical system is still underdeveloped and lacks modern facilities. Hence, while hundreds of medical talents leave the country every year, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) estimates that the country loses at least $1.5 billion every year.

The sub-Saharan region where Nigeria is classified is consistently among the regions with the greatest infectious, non-communicable, and injury disease burdens, but surprisingly with the least contribution in medical research. While governments in the region commit almost nothing to fund medical research, the individual medical are also burdened by the limited number of funds through local institutions for medical research. Thus, the most viable way is through collaboration with big research institutes.

The new 54gene laboratory, a first of its kind, hosts a suite of world-class molecular genomics capabilities, including the Illumina Novaseq 6000 and NextSeq 550Dx. Illumina NovaSeq provides a massive upgrade in sequencing throughput.

54gene had announced its partnership with Illumina, a global medical research organisation, in 2020. The deal allows 54gene to expand sequencing based-research and molecular diagnostics capabilities. The partnership with Illumina provides support for the establishment of a new genetics facility in Lagos, Nigeria, equipped with a suite of Illumina’s sequencing and high-density microarray technology platforms, which will generate genetic information for health research and drug development.

In a statement BusinessDay received, 54gene disclosed that it is currently conducting research to discover novel biological insights based on genetic modifiers, by deriving information from its unique and rich data set. From this research, the company hopes to learn the underlying drivers of infectious and non-communicable diseases prevalent on the African continent as well as genetic variants unique to its population.

The new lab is also expected to strengthen 54gene’s capacity to enable more research that yields insights from the world’s most diverse populations to solve some of the biggest global healthcare challenges.

“Over the last two years, our growth has been underpinned by a supremely experienced world-class team, and the collaboration of key stakeholders on the continent,” Abasi Ene-Obong, founder and CEO of 54gene said.

The Molecular Genetics Operations lab was inspected by the Commissioner of Health for Lagos State, Akin Abayomi. During his visit, the commissioner noted that the state would work towards maintaining a mutually beneficial relationship with 54gene to promote medical innovation in the state.

“We will continue to create an enabling environment for the private sector, like 54gene, to flourish, while ensuring that the public’s interests are adequately protected,” Abayomi said.

Ene-Obong said the vision is not just to address the health disparities in Africa but to distinctly advance research in some of the most common and rare diseases that affect the global population.

“To do this we need to scale our operations and continue to collaborate on cutting-edge research. The possibilities are immense and we look forward to expanding this impact even more,” Ene-Obong said.