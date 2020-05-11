How the coronavirus crisis is redefining jobs

The outbreak of COVID-19 has forced organizations into perhaps the most significant social experiment of the future of work in action, with work from home and social distancing policies radically changing the way we work and interact. We propose three ways to shift work, talent and skills to where and when they are needed most:

— MAKE WORK PORTABLE ACROSS THE ORGANIZATION: By breaking out of rigid job constraints, the right talent and work can be matched to solve evolving challenges in real time. Networks of teams empowered to operate outside of existing organizational hierarchy and bureaucratic structures are a critical capability to reacting quickly in times of crisis.

Read also:

— ACCELERATE AUTOMATION: For certain types of work, automation can increase reliability, improve safety and well-being and handle sudden spikes in demand. In fact, automation isn’t a job-killer in today’s economic environment; it is becoming a mandatory capability to deal with a crisis.

— SHARE EMPLOYEES IN CROSS-INDUSTRY TALENT

EXCHANGES: One innovative response is to develop a cross-industry talent exchange, temporarily moving employees who are without work because of the crisis (e.g., airlines, hospitality) to