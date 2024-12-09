Five things to know to start your Monday

Mourning Truth

Jay-Z was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl

A federal lawsuit filed on Sunday alleges that rappers Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl at a party in 2000 following the MTV Music Awards in New York. The lawsuit, which was originally filed in October and later amended to specifically name Jay-Z, claims the girl was drugged and raped by both celebrities.

Jay-Z has strongly denied the allegations, calling the lawsuit a “blackmail attempt” on social media. His legal team has not yet publicly commented on the claims.

South Korean union workers are threatening to strike

Unions representing workers across South Korea are ramping up pressure on President Yoon Suk Yeol to resign, following his narrow escape from impeachment over the weekend. The Korean Confederation of Trade Union, the country’s largest labour organisation, has called on its 1.2 million members to launch an indefinite strike and hold daily candlelight vigils in front of the parliament.

The unions represent workers from critical sectors including auto factories, train services, public schools, and hospitals. They are using the recent political turmoil as leverage, particularly after Yoon briefly imposed martial law last week, which was quickly overturned by parliament. Although Yoon survived the impeachment vote on Saturday, he continues to face intense pressure to step down.

Trump picked his personal lawyer as White House Counsellor

President-elect Donald Trump announced that his personal lawyer Alina Habba will join his White House team as a counselor to the president.

In a statement on Sunday, Trump praised Habba’s dedication, saying she has been “unwavering in her loyalty, and unmatched in her resolve” by standing with him through numerous legal challenges and court appearances.

Habba has become a prominent figure in Trump’s legal circle, frequently defending him on television. At 40 years old, she is a managing partner at Habba Madaio & Associates LLP and has represented Trump in several high-profile legal cases. She successfully defended him in a defamation lawsuit brought by Summer Zervos, a former “Apprentice” contestant who accused Trump of sexual assault, ultimately helping to have the case dropped.

Read Also: Trump picks personal lawyer Alina Habba as White House Counsellor

Foreign investments in the telecoms sector have dropped

Nigeria’s telecommunications sector has experienced a dramatic decline in foreign investments, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

In the third quarter of 2024, foreign investments plummeted to $14.4 million, an 87 per cent drop from the $113.42 million recorded in the previous quarter. That’s $99.02 million less capital importation.

The bureau’s report, released on Friday, also highlighted a 77 per cent year-on-year decline compared to the $64.05 million attracted in the same period of 2023.

Australia dealt a blow to China through another Pacific security deal

Australia has signed a significant security treaty with Nauru that grants Australia considerable influence over the small Pacific nation’s security and infrastructure partnerships. The agreement effectively gives Australia the power to veto Nauru’s potential international collaborations, which is widely seen as a strategic move to limit China’s expanding influence in the Pacific region.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Nauru’s President David Adeang announced the new pact in Canberra on Monday. Albanese described the treaty as taking the relationship between the two countries “to a new level.” This agreement is the second of its kind that Australia has established with a Pacific nation in just over a year, signalling a deliberate approach to strengthening its regional diplomatic and security presence.

Share