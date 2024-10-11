Five things to know to start your Friday

Zambia Reports First Monkeypox Case
Zambia’s Health Ministry confirmed the country’s first diagnosis of Monkeypox on Thursday, without disclosing which variant had been recorded.
The patient was a 32-year-old male who had travelled from Tanzania to Zambia, according to a statement from the ministry. The male patient is receiving treatment at a rural health centre.
In August, the World Health Organisation declared monkeypox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years. In this period, a new variant of the viral infection spread from the Democratic Republic of Congo to neighbouring African countries.
Oil set for weekly gain as Israel plans response to Iran attack
Investors traded 277,745,152 shares in 7,091 deals worth N4.65 trillion. The traded volume reflected a 22% decline, while turnover and deals dipped by 33% and 17%, respectively.
MAN projects worse Q4 for manufacturing
According to the Manufacturing Association of Nigeria, the country’s manufacturing sector has a bleak outlook for the year’s fourth quarter.
In a conversation with The Punch, the Director General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, expressed concerns about how current economic realities presented no relief in sight for manufacturers struggling with rising production costs and decreased sales.
“Earlier in the year, we imagined that the second half would be better… But rather than experience an upswing, we have continued to have a depression.”
He identified rising interest rates, high diesel prices, and electricity tariff hikes as major obstacles for the manufacturing sector. The sector’s contribution to real GDP growth dropped from 8.62% in Q2 2024 to 8.46% and was weaker than its 9.98% contribution in Q1 2024.
UN peacekeepers in Lebanon say Israel has fired on their bases deliberately
The UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon said on Thursday that Israeli forces had deliberately fired on its positions, injuring two peacekeepers and bringing fresh accusations of violations of international law.
Israel has been carrying out repeated ground incursions across the border into Lebanon in its war with Hezbollah, as the conflict that began in Gaza a year ago continues to spread across the region.
A UN report published on Thursday accused Israel of pursuing a concerted policy of destroying Gaza’s healthcare system in the war in the strip, saying this constituted war crimes and extermination as a crime against humanity.
