Rural Women: Asset or Charity? 

This title reflects the discussion around the role of rural women in society. Are they seen as valuable contributors to their communities, or are they regarded merely as recipients of charity?

Two weeks ago, we celebrated the International Day of Rural Women. This event provided a valuable opportunity for various organizations to emphasize the profound and often unmeasured contributions of rural women to their countries’ economies. Rural women play a crucial role in agricultural production, food security, and community development.

Yet, their income and productivity stagnate at the subsistence level, which is why there have been increased calls for inclusive policies and access to capital and markets. According to UN Women, women account for more than half of Africa’s population, with a significant majority—around 80 percent—living in rural areas.

These women play a crucial role in agriculture, producing over 70 percent of the food sourced from small farms, which are vital for local economies and food security. Despite their contributions, women hold less than 15 percent of land ownership in the African continent. If given equal access to essential resources such as land, agricultural tools, modern technology, and support services, women could potentially boost food production by as much as 30 percent, greatly enhancing both their communities’ well-being and overall food supply.

While dedicating a day to celebrate the invaluable contributions of rural women to economic growth is commendable, it alone is insufficient to guarantee the substantial investments needed to improve their lives and livelihoods. To truly empower these women, we must take proactive measures that go beyond mere recognition, ensuring that they receive the resources, support, and opportunities essential for their development and well-being.

Nigeria, recognized as the most populous nation in Sub-Saharan Africa, faces a critical juncture that necessitates immediate and focused strategic interventions to prioritize rural economies’ economic growth. The rural population is experiencing rapid growth, with the latest estimates indicating that as of 2023, it has surged to approximately 102,316,764 people.

This figure reflects a notable 0.73% increase from 2022, and it is important to highlight that women constitute more than 60% of this population, underscoring their vital role in the rural social and economic economies. In this context, Nigeria grapples with a myriad of interconnected challenges that compound the difficulties already being faced by its rural residents. Economic inflation continues to undermine the purchasing power of families, leading to soaring prices for essential goods and services.

Alongside this, insecurity remains a pervasive threat, impacting both personal safety and the availability of food, which is crucial for family stability. In addition, the country is also witnessing the repercussions of climate change, as evidenced by the recent severe flooding incidents in Northern Nigeria. These natural disasters displace communities and devastate agricultural production—one of the primary sources of sustenance and income for rural families.

Within this challenging milieu, rural women face heightened vulnerabilities as they often assume the dual burden of managing household responsibilities while also being the primary providers for their families. Their roles are multi-faceted, encompassing the provision of food, healthcare, and education, not just for their immediate family members but often extending to relatives and community members. This crucial position highlights the indispensable contributions of rural women to the overall resilience and sustainability of their communities amid growing adversities.

What strategic solutions could then be leveraged by both the government and private sector to empower and equip rural women for increased productivity and income?

Acknowledge and leverage existing informal structures as entryways for strengthening the resilience of rural women :

The role of rural women in Nigeria demands recognition of their exceptional organization and leadership, which have thrived for centuries, even if largely informal. In countless rural communities, these women are not just participants but the primary architects of various initiatives, such as savings groups and community religious organizations, including churches and mosques.

Their influence extends deeply into local markets, where they decisively determine pricing and shape market conditions. It is imperative for governments, the private sector, and development institutions to acknowledge and leverage the formidable power possessed by these women. By actively supporting their existing informal networks, the outdated perspective that associates rural women solely with poverty could be overturned. Instead, they must be recognized as vital agents of economic growth and development in rural areas, positioned as key stakeholders in driving wealth and prosperity within these communities.

Financial Services as Resilience and Wealth-Building Instruments:

Many women living in rural areas encounter significant obstacles in accessing crucial formal financial services, including savings accounts, credit facilities, insurance options, and pension plans. This lack of access can increase their vulnerability, making them particularly susceptible to the adverse effects of economic downturns and climatic events.

To effectively tackle this pressing issue, financial institutions must delve into a series of important questions: How well do we understand the diverse demographics of rural women in Nigeria? What specific motivations drive these women to use financial services? Are we fully recognizing rural women as a potentially profitable market deserving investment in their enterprises? Addressing these questions with thoughtful consideration is essential for designing targeted and sustainable solutions that can empower this demographic.

Financial institutions have a significant opportunity to transform rural women’s lives. To seize this potential, it is critical to prioritize a comprehensive understanding of these communities. This includes designing financial services specifically tailored to meet their unique livelihoods and needs, innovating to improve access to these services, and actively engaging in partnerships with development institutions.

Democratization of Knowledge on Emerging Climatic Realities:

Rural women in Nigeria are significantly affected by the consequences of climate change disasters, which are largely driven by human activities such as deforestation, industrial pollution, and unsustainable agricultural practices. These environmental changes disrupt their traditional ways of farming, reduce access to vital resources like water and firewood, and threaten their overall economic stability, hence the need to ensure that language-based climate-smart practices would equip them adequately against the onslaught of climate change on their livelihoods.

Tolulope Babajide is the Gender Network Manager with Financial Sector Deepening (FSD) Africa; she writes as a guest contributor for EFInA.

