MAX NG has built elaborate technologies to keep vehicles, customers safe’

Before 2015, reckless driving and road accidents were the thought that came to mind whenever ‘ motorcycle’ was mentioned. Unkempt-looking motorcyclists driving like they had nine lives was, perhaps another thing on that line of thought.

What did 2020 look like for MAX NG? or companies globally, the word, “sudden” and “change” might well summarise a major part of the year 2020.

The unexpectedness of the global Coronavirus pandemic took a lot of businesses by surprise and MAX NG was no exception.

MAX NG kicked off the year strong but faced headwinds when, in Q1, a ban of okadas ( motorcycles) was issued in Lagos – their biggest market at the time.

However, we resisted by focusing on other kinds of operations such as logistics in Lagos. Before fully recovering from the blow of the ban, COVID-19 struck and soon enough, the country had to shut down. The nature of the virus and the lockdown regulation meant the start-up could no longer cater to the needs of persons needing in-person transportation services. However, the logistics arm of the business carried on.

Further to this, towards the end of Q2, MAX NG doubled down on accelerating its presence in other cities where they were already available, especially in cities like Ibadan (where operations had kicked off in February of 2020), Kano, and Akure – where the tech start-up deployed a lot of drivers. In addition to this, MAX NG drove hard on its electric mobility project.

By Q3, we were gradually navigating its way to prepandemic levels. MAX NG successfully closed a bond program which would help provide the financing drivers would need to maintain their vehicles – one of a kind initiative for the transportation scene in Nigeria.

By Q4, the country was rocked with activities of the #ENDSARS movement and protests. On our part, the MAX team continued to improve on safety, enabling its drivers, scaling up partnerships with state governments in south-western Nigeria in respect to help to formalize and digitizing public transportation.

Why did MAX NG partner DLM on a fund-raising project?

For any business, access to credit or funding is very critical for any government as well, especially when driving development agenda or objectives. Whether it is traders or transport operators. Credit is a very scarce commodity to come up with in a country like Nigeria, especially for persons without assets or collateral, land, etc. This project is one of its kind as it allows informal operators to gain access to high-quality brand new vehicles without coming up with any collateral.

This marks a significant achievement in providing access to under-served communities by creating that bridge they need to start generating income for themselves. This is the most exciting part of this project.

We went about this partnership in a creative way; we partnered with DLM, Shell and a bunch of other investors. These investors looked at MAX NG’S track record over the last 3 to 5 years to understand how we operate, the technologies we’ve built, and the systems we’ve created to allow us to be able to take this kind of risk.

Once we deployed this strategy, they were confident of creating a trustworthy business which could allow informal transport operators access vehicles without any form of collateral – a significant milestone for MQX NG in terms of pushing forward the agenda of extending access to credit and funding to people who otherwise would never have had access to such.

What technologies and innovations have MAX NG supported the industry with?

In terms of the roles that technology plays in the transport and mobility space. MAX NG has built several elaborate technologies; the first category being the digital market links connecting drivers to commuters in real-time, as well as anyone needing access to transportation and delivery. These technology-enabled persons get their transportation needs met at the click of a button. Hence, providing commuters access to move around with safe drivers,

The second category of technology built by MAX NG has to do with capturing data on vehicles or managing these vehicles. Details such as the speed of these vehicles, distance covered by them. Furthermore, this data captured enables the start-up to ensure that maintenance routines are carried out properly, drivers aren’t breaking speed limits, vehicles are being used the right way, and the life-time of the assets are being prolonged.

MAX NG has also built in a lot of technologies to keep the vehicles and customers safe. For instance, the technology around digital payment was designed to enable the flow of money from the start-up’s customers to their drivers, and even to the start- up’s financing partners. This payment gateway is transparent to ensure, transparency, zero wastage, and full accountability for every single transaction carried out on the MAX NG platform

The third category is the bespoke electric motorcycles specifically designed for Nigeria and Africa. This took the tech mobility startup 2 years to achieve and the company is proud to unveil the M3 – a state-ofthe-art electric motorcycle designed for both private and commercial use in subSaharan Africa.

What does 2021 look like for MAX NG?

2021 for MAX NG will be driven by expanding on already existing products and technologies.

Africans and Nigerians should expect exciting news; anticipate new cities where MAX NG services will be launched, new products, as well as new scale-up in terms of people empowered by the platform.

Some more things Africans should expect from the start-up are more partnerships with local and foreign governments to transform the transportation space, the roll-out of new products, and more news around fund-raising as well in terms of the impact MAX NG will be creating in Africa.

One of the key things MAX NG prides itself in is our people because everything we achieve is made possible by the people. A very critical aspect of our next phase is giving our people a lot more opportunities to continue to deliver at scale and also bringing on board people who are excited about transportation and mobility in Nigeria, who’d love to achieve the impossible, do extraordinary things in the development of transportation of Nigeria and Africa.

If you’re a genius out there, interested in transforming mobility in Africa, we’d love to talk to you.