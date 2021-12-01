Make an investment plan as you grow in your career – FBNQuest

From the exhilarating feeling of a first paycheck to the excitement that comes with finally securing the much-needed capital for one’s business venture, FBNQuest, the asset management arm of FBN Holdings said building a career can be tough, but at the same time, exciting with golden moments.

According to the research analysts at FBNQuest, it is easy for one to be distracted by the pursuit for success and the focus on growing a career that less attention is given to creating an investment plan for the future.

“Without a plan, it is difficult to know what to invest in, you may end up making investment decisions without understanding their true long-term implications,” the analysts at the Lagos-based firm said.

A solid investment plan, according to them, starts with creating manageable goals for one’s investments because the plan will help to build a portfolio to support one’s goals.

“You can review your portfolio periodically to make sure it is still aligned with your goals,” FBNQUest said, adding that the best time to start is at the earlier stages of one’s career.

To do this, the asset management company said there is a need to structure a plan that ensures one receive good returns, maximize the opportunity to benefit from compounding investment returns, and avoid limits on gains.

Failure to plan for investments could present a range of problems, it said.

“You run the risk of investing too much or too little. Investing heavily without building up an emergency fund could be costly if you lose your job or face another significant emergency that forces you to exit your investments prematurely. Doing so when the value of your long-term investment has decreased may mean you realize investment losses because you failed to plan properly,” it explained.

On the other hand, not investing enough early could significantly hamper the achievement of one’s goals, according to FBNQuest.

According to the analysts at the research team of the investment company, investing early means that the money one invests has more time to grow. “If you start small when you can afford to invest more, you may regret not putting more money toward investing as your goal approaches.”

“FBNQuest Asset Management can help you better navigate your investment options,” the company said.

In addition to offering discretionary portfolio management as a service, FBNQuest said it offers a range of investment products that are suited for any investor type with a range of risk/reward characteristics designed for whatever stage you are in your career.

Some of the company’s offerings include FBN Balanced Fund, FBN Smart Beta Fund, FBN Bond Fund, FBN Dollar Fund, and the FBN Money Market Fund.

“You are accountable for your career success and the investment decisions you make will have a huge impact on your career progression,” FBNQuest said.

To get ahead in one’s career, “you should endeavour to invest in your strengths, keep learning, build valuable relationships, and stay motivated. As you do so, put in the effort to create an investment plan for the financial rewards that you make along the way,” it said.