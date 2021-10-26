SanDisk ultra dual drive surpasses users’ expectations

It has certainly become a nerve-wracking experience when dealing with full storage capacity and having to make the decision of clearing up space on my phone and laptop.

In most cases, once I get a notification about my storage being full, I suddenly just get anxious and I feel like a lot of people can relate to this.

“Dealing with this, prompted me to look for a solution because it became really overbearing. That was when I came across the SanDisk Ultra-Drive Type C. In my first month using this, I felt like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders. It freed up so much space on my laptop and phone,” a user said.

“What really stood out to me was the fact that the transfer speed performance was very impressive because, In the past, I’ve had a negative experience with certain flash drives because of how slow it took to transfer files,” another user said.

Another cool thing about this flash is that you can manage your files without any hassle through the SanDisk memory zone app. This basically lets you view, access, and back up all your files. The app also sends a prompt asking for permission for the app to be opened whenever. This made me feel relaxed knowing that my files are secured and also I don’t have to physically be with my laptop to backup or view my files.

Let’s go in-depth about the outstanding features

Speed, Performance & Capacity

Less time is spent on Uploading file due to it’s High-speed USB 3.1 performance of up to 150MB/s. The storage capacity ranges from 16GB / 32GB / 64GB /128GB / 256GB.

Product Design & Dimension

Designed specifically for next-generation devices with the new USB Type-C port. The reversible connector has a symmetric design, so that it’s always right-side up, making it easy and fast to the plugin. The product dimension is 0.79″ x 1.5″ x 0.37″

Dual USB Type-C and USB Type-A connectors

With dual connectors, the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive USB Type-C lets you free up space on your smartphone or tablet2, or transfer files between multiple devices, whether it has a USB Type-C port or the traditional USB Type-A port.

Compatibility

Windows Vista®, Windows® 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Mac OS X v10.6, and higher smartphones, tablets, and other host devices with USB Type-C™ ports and On-The-Go (OTG) support.

Product Numbers

16 GB SDDDC2-016G-A46

32 GB SDDDC2-032G-A46

64 GB SDDDC2-064G-A46

128 GB SDDDC2-128G-A46

256 GB SDDDC2-256G-A46

Full Product Specification

Capacity

16 GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB 256GB

Interface

• USB 3.1 Gen 1

• SATA

Connector

• USB-C

• USB-A

Compatability

• Windows Vista®, Windows® 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Mac OS X v10.6 and higher

• Smartphones, tablets, and other host devices with USB Type-C™ ports and On-The-Go (OTG)

Dimension(L x W x H)

0.79″ x 1.5″ x 0.37

Final verdict

In conclusion, the San Disk Ultra Dual Drive is a simple yet useful USB accessory for android smartphone and/or laptop users. Note that your smartphone must have USB-OTG (USB-On-The-Go) support for you to be able to use it with the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive or any other USB device at all. The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive C can be purchased on Western Digital’s website. It is also available from local and international online stores in various storage capacities.

It can be purchased from @digitalpoint_dist on Instagram or their website www.digitalpoint.com.ng or you can also call 0903009620