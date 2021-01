Bisoye Abiodun is a support staff with one of the telecoms companies in Lagos, who started a building project in Mowe area of Ogun State in February 2019, with savings from his moderate salary, targeting to finish the project in 30 months and bid good bye to Lagos landlords. That dream, it appears, has been…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login