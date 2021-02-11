BusinessDay
Lagos tops Nigeria’s investment destination with $8.304bn capital inflow

… as 26 states fail to attract any

Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial city, has emerged top destination of capital investment in Nigeria, recording $829.64 million inflow in fourth-quarter (Q4) 2020 and $8.304 billion in full-year 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) latest report on Nigerian Capital Importation (Q4/full-year 2020) shows. Lagos, which accounted for 77.56 percent of the total capital inflow in…

