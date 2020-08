Direct investors have shunned Lagos State in the last six years, preferring rather to set up plants in Ogun State, a neighbouring state with cheaper doing business environment. BusinessDay’s analysis of data provided by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) shows that Ogun dwarfs Lagos in new real sector investments by 23 percent between 2014…

Already a member? Login! Join the BusinessDay Inner Circle to read exclusives and gain insights for N1000/month SUBSCRIBE