‘Free trade, tech the missing pieces in Africa’s growth puzzle’

To crack the next growth market for African businesses, the continent must leverage more on digital technology and remove obstruction to the free trade pact to promote wealth creation and employment generation post-Covid-19, African policymakers and business leaders have said. At BusinessDay’s African Business Convention, held virtually on Tuesday, some of the continent’s top business…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login