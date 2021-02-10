‘Free trade, tech the missing pieces in Africa’s growth puzzle’
… as AfCFTA eyes $1bn financing for SMEs
To crack the next growth market for African businesses, the continent must leverage more on digital technology and remove obstruction to the free trade pact to promote wealth creation and employment generation post-Covid-19, African policymakers and business leaders have said. At BusinessDay’s African Business Convention, held virtually on Tuesday, some of the continent’s top business…
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.