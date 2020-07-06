UWGN, ABC provide COVID-19 relief for the elderly, support entrepreneurship

The United Way Greater Nigeria (UWGN) in partnership with American Business Council (ABC) has provided palliatives containing staple food, hygiene products and face masks to the elderly in Ita Faaji community in Lagos. The two organisations also support the growth of entrepreneurship in the country through advocacy, support for financial stability and advisory services.

It was an annual day of service, where local UWGN members and individual volunteers canvassed for health, education and financial stability of people in different communities. With the support of ABC, UWGN provided over 200 elders in the community with food and hygiene items with a view of making real difference in their lives.

“Countries all over the world are working effortlessly to address the COVID-19 pandemic and issues that have arisen as a result,” Kamil Bakare, executive director, UWGN, said in a statement.

“At a time like this when critical relief is needed in the country and beyond, individuals and organisations need to join forces to alleviate the burden on their people and attend to the basic needs of the society,” he noted.

He said this was why the UWGN partnered with ABC to provide care packages to the most vulnerable in society, the elderly, as they are the most endangered during this pandemic and may not have access to adequate care.

“Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, United Way Greater Nigeria, with the support of corporate organisations and individuals, has been supporting families and individuals in vulnerable communities. We understand that there are more individuals and families facing ongoing challenges, specifically in the areas of putting food on the table and this is why we call for more partnerships to help alleviate their difficulties, he further said.”

Margaret Olele, CEO of ABC, said the council understands the challenges the average Nigerian faces in the new normal.

She said the ABC, its member Halliburton and partner UWGN have made considerable donations to alleviate the difficulties at the Ita Faaji community.

“We remain committed to supporting livelihood of persons in challenged communities and collaborating with government to drive economic recovery post –covid initiatives,” she noted.

UWGN is a registered non-profit organisation that focuses on health, education and financial stability of individuals on Nigerian communities.

On the other hand, the ABC is the voice of American Businesses in Nigeria and an affiliate to the US Chamber of Commerce.

Working with the US Mission and other partners, it drives trade and investment opportunities between Nigeria and the United States of America.