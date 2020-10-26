Obiefuna champions event clinic to help entrepreneurs stay relevant

Chioma Obiefuna, chief executive officer of Kristafield Group, has called on event industry professionals to position themselves for relevance by taking advantage of available learning platforms to reinvent their businesses.

Obiefuna made this call during her presentation as convener of Event Clinic 3.0 held recently in Alausa, Lagos.

Decribing the event clinic, which debut in 2018, she said the clinic was meant for all eventpreneurs to take advantage of, to evaluate and diagnose issues bedeviling their business whilst getting solutions through event industry experts.

The convener, seen as an experienced eventpreneur, said she was a product of training and retraining, having been in the event space for close to 10 years.

“It has become absolutely necessary to for us as stakeholders in the industry to remain relevant so as not to lose share of the market. My company has deemed it as a service to provide this learning platform such as this clinic for other professionals in the industry to benefit from,” she said.

One of the speakers, Nike Akinyemi, CEO of Kolony Events and Rentals, in her presentation at the clinic, emphasised the need for excellence and keeping to brand promise as a prerequisite for relevance in the industry. She told the participants to discover their niche and take advantage of the social media to promote and enhance their brand visibility.

Another Expert, Mubo Adegoke, CEO of MM&B Catering Services, who spoke on staying relevant in the event space, listed ability to deliver value, accept customer feedback, receive constant trainings and adapt to change when necessary as key factors for anyone wishing to remain relevant in the industry.

Taking his turn as a speaker at the clinic, leading event professional and founder, King of Events, Babasola Olusoga, shared his thought on what it would take to be a game changer. Babasola said being a game changer would start from being visionary and innovative with a desire to always exceed client expectations.

“As a boss in your business, make sure you are on top of things. Don’t leave everything to your staff. Invest in technology, training, be proactive,relentless in pursuit and understand your market,” he noted..”

Speaking on brand building, Funmi Omoyele harped on the need to have a distinct identity in the market place and build their brands on timeless core values such as integrity, excellence among others.

Ngozi Okonta, who heads Party Supplies, was also on ground to let the participants be more aware of the new normal and to seek other opportunities that have opened up.

The high-point of the event clinic was mentoring session with Bisi Sotunde of Busybee Group and Foluke Adedokun of Fruitie World who were on ground to share knowledge from their wealth of industry experience as well as answer relevant questions from the participants.