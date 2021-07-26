Missy Naturals to empower 5,000 women entrepreneurs

In a bid to cushion the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on businesses, Missy Naturals, has unveiled the Missy Entrepreneurship Advancement Scheme (MEAS) to financially empower women entrepreneurs in Lagos – Nigeria’s commercial centre.

Kusin Ekanem, chief executive officer, Missy Naturals, in a statement said women are the most hit at this critical time in our nation where the economy is full of uncertainties.

She noted that her organisation thought it wise to create a sustainable platform to empower women.

“MEAS is a project that targets about 5,000 women which includes female serving corps members, and housewives among others. We would give them access to an Interest free loan of N15, 000 each,” Ekanem said.

She added that the fund is a seed capital that enables beneficiaries to become mini distributors of Missy Naturals organic products such as toothpaste, spices, skincare, teas, and hair-care among others.

Ekanem further noted that the vision of the brand is to improve the African economy, through her fast moving consumer goods that has gained traction in the African market.

“We are driven by about six of the SDG goals which includes, no poverty, zero hunger, good health and wellbeing, decent work and economic growth, industry innovation and infrastructure as well as – responsible consumption and production,” she said.

“Hence, we believe if women are empowered, they can become financially independent. The FCMG business space is one of the easiest markets when it comes to buying and selling because these are products that are used daily,” she said.

Describing the process of fund disbursement, Ekanem said her organisation has partnered with a financial institution, Shecluded Limited, to give interest free loans to all the women beneficiaries.

She stated that those who wish to participate are required to have a functional bank account and to liaise with the organisation through her any her digital platforms @missynaturals and www.missynaturals.com

The entrepreneur urged the government at all levels to do more to support women.