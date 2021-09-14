Indian tech giant partners Flutterwave to provide free websites for African businesses

Indian tech solutions firm, Websites.co.in, has expanded its footprint in Africa through its partnership with Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology, to help small and medium-scale businesses in Africa build their websites for free.

Through this partnership, users would be able to create and design their own website using the Instant Website Builder: Websites.co.in app, which is available on Google Play Store or via the website.

“The website creation process takes less than five minutes and it’s so easy anyone can do it themselves. The business owner does not need any technical knowledge,” the company’s founder, Kartik Raichura, said.

He noted that the Covid-19 pandemic opened everyone’s eyes to a new internet dependent world. From education to emergency escalations, everything is happening online.

“The Internet is an indispensable part of our lives and businesses that are not technology enabled will struggle to exist as their online counterparts are constantly developing and prospering,” Raichura reflected on the inspiration behind the SME empowerment.

The platform which has over a million users is available in over 190 countries and in 98 languages, with the mission to support businesses globally. A unique offering of the platform is the flexibility and simplicity with which users can further manage or update their websites.

After a one-month free trial for users, those who wish to maintain their business website can select an affordable subscription option that suits their budget. As part of its Africa expansion strategy, Websites.co.in partnered with Flutterwave to make the payment process seamless and easy.

Users all over Africa will be able to easily integrate Flutterwave’s payment gateway services to process e-Commerce through their website and accept local payment methods of their choice.

Commenting on the deal, Ifeoluwa Orioke, chief commercial officer of Flutterwave, said: “Our mission is to simplify payments for businesses in Africa and worldwide. Through our collaboration with Websites.co.in, we are able to create opportunities for expansion and growth for these businesses, helping them with the digital transition to support their long-term growth.”

Further commenting on the partnership, co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer, Websites.co.in, Dhaval Mehta, said: “Our users will only have to focus on uploading great content on their websites, while we manage all the underlying complexities. We see that the technical jargons like SSL, hosting, etc. often scare the business owners. Hence, we have endeavoured to keep Websites.co.in as simple as posting an update on Facebook. If you know how to download apps like WhatsApp, Facebook and use them then you are good to get started with us instantly!”

The platform has also announced a discount rate to all its premium users which would allow users to pay a monthly token for a five-year window.

The collaboration between Websites.co.in & Flutterwave comes as a milestone path of their Pan African strategy to collaborate with the tech community and empower Africans to compete on the global scene.