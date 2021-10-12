How SMEs can attract funding, investors with easy

Oluwatoyin Aralepo, a seasoned strategic finance expert and Founder Africa Finance & Strategy Hub, has assured entrepreneurs of the strong possibilities of attracting funding for their businesses.

Aralepo made this assertion in her debut book titled, ‘How to Attract Billion-Dollar Investors.’ The author said the book which has six chapters is out to help business owners identify what stage their business is at and show them how to position for funding opportunities.

The author who recently founded Africa Finance and Strategy Hub to support businesses especially SMEs have access to professional financial management skills, and tools that will help them understand, manage and scale their businesses.

Aralepo whose areas of expertise has been finance strategy & business partnering, financial planning, analysis & reporting, audit and business assurance, financial controls and governance speaks on what inspired the book.

“I discovered that many entrepreneurs today are struggling and finding it difficult to attract funding to their business because they lack the know-how. As such, I came up with an incisive book to help solve that problem,” she said.

“The book is informative and comprehensive on vital steps to starting a business, attracting funding and it makes complex finance principles simple for non-finance people,” she further said.

“This is not just any other finance book. I have carefully woven hard-core financial principles into the story of a young man named Derin struggling to keep his dream alive by taking on an entrepreneurial path,” she added.

Aralepo further noted that the storyline in the book has relatable characters around core business and accounting principles.

She added that readers will be able to recognize and stop practices that may be hurting your business so that you, too, can attract billion-dollar investors.

The author added that the book, which makes an interesting read, has received quite a number of strong reviews from the likes of Yetunde Moito, Head, Sheventures FCMB, Adegbite Hassanatu, executive director, WIMBIZ, Paul Foh, and Sales Factory Africa among others.

According to the finance expert, the book which comes in hard copy and online versions is available on major book stores and online platforms and targets existing entrepreneurs/ business owners and those who are thinking about starting their own businesses or getting ready for funding.