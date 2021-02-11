Experts Urged SMEs in event industry to adopt best practices

Professional decorators in the event industry have been called upon to embrace best practices to remain relevant in their craft in the fast-evolving industry.

The professionals advised SMEs at the just concluded maiden edition of The Decorators Summit tagged ‘Step Up’ held in Lagos recently.

According to Agatha Adesigbin, the convener and CEO of Jedidiahs Grand Services the idea of the summit was to help event stylists, florist, and balloon decorators step-up their game by learning, unlearning, and relearning.

“As an experienced florist and decorator, I have come to realize that knowledge by mentorship enhances fast learning,” Adesigbin said.

“The summit gives the participants access to Coaches and Mentors who came to share their success stories as well as give hands-on training,” she said.

The award-winning florist, Adesigbin, noted that the theme is apt because things are fast changing globally in the event industry and decorators cannot be left behind.

She stated that the event provides a learning opportunity for participants to hone their skills in other to be well-positioned for business sustainability.

“As professionals, we need to innovate, be creative, be abreast of new trends and leverage social media to our advantage and find ways of attracting the attention of right and paying clients,” she said.

“We are also calling on the government to do more for us as SMEs through grants, supports, and event sponsorship,” she added.

During the panel session issues that bother on branding, attracting right and paying clients, staffing, company registration, business, and management structure, reinventing to stay relevant in a highly competitive market were discussed by experts from various industries such as manufacturing, event planning, legal, among others.

The breakout session featured new trends in floral arrangements, balloon decor, and do-it-yourself, DIY in decor props.

Some of the resource person at the summit includes; Deola Falomo, CEO of Courage Events; Bola Okolie of Bonix Drinks; Nike Adeyemi, CEO of Kolony Events; Eno-Abasi Odiagha, CEO of Selcah Events; Olawuyi Idris, creative director, Abinibi Events Cottage; Bisi Sotunde, founder, Bisi Sotunde Consulting; Chioma Obiefuna, CEO of Kristafield Events; Tijani Mohammed, CEO, @tijanballons and Mike Abdul, CEO of Mike Flowers.