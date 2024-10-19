TCN says grid collapse caused by transformer explosion

The motion is entitled “Transmission Company of Nigeria Management and the Future of the Electric Power Sector Reforms in Nigeria: The Urgent Need to Facilitate Swift Action in the Management of TCN through Investigation.’’ Moving the motion, Abubakar expressed worry that the TCN had not been able to implement the NEGIP project.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has admitted a ‘temporary disturbance’ of the national grid at 8.15am on Saturday, noting that its engineers at Jebba are restoring power to the station and other parts of the grid.

In a statement issued on its X account on Saturday, Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s general manager, Public Affairs, said the bus section of a current transformer exploded at 330kV Jebba Transmission Substation.

“And as expected, the protection system was activated, and this promptly opened the busbars to curtail the explosion, thereby preventing outbreak of fire and further damage to adjacent equipment. The action of the protection system led to a temporary disturbance on the grid,” Mbah said.

The national power grid collapsed on Saturday morning, marking the third such incident in just one week.The repeated power failures have intensified frustrations across the country, as businesses, homes, and critical infrastructure continue to feel the pinch of the nation’s unreliable electricity supply.

The grid collapse occurred early Saturday morning, with many states reporting total blackouts. This latest failure comes on the heels of two other collapses earlier in the week, further straining the already fragile power system.

However, power is gradually returning, with 720 megawatts of electricity restored as of 3.25pm on Saturday.

“Our engineers at Jebba have successfully carried out switchings, isolating the faulty current transformer. They have equally reconfigured the busbar arrangement, restoring power supply to the station, and other parts of the grid,” Ms Mbah said.

