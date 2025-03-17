Nigerian soldiers have once again been accused of attacking electricity distribution workers over power supply disputes, raising fresh concerns about the safety of industry staff.

According to reports, in the early hours of 14 March 2025, soldiers from the 15th Field Engineers Regiment in Topo Town, Badagry, allegedly stormed the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (Eko Disco) Badagry Injection Substation, abducting two employees.

Sunday Oduntan, managing director of the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), revealed that the armed personnel forcibly took a Distribution System Operator (DSO) and a Proton Security Officer to their barracks, where they were beaten before being released at around 4 a.m.

“Their reason was poor electricity supply to their barracks over the past week, despite the fact that their commanding officer, Lt Col S. Lawan, had been informed of the ongoing Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) upgrade in Agbara,” Oduntan explained.

He added that while efforts were made to restore power, the feeder tripped due to excess load.

This attack comes shortly after a similar incident involving Nigerian Air Force personnel in Ikeja, Lagos.

That altercation, which stemmed from the disconnection of power to the base, saw soldiers vandalise Ikeja Electric’s head office and assault its staff.

