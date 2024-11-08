Seven things FG can do to reduce incessant grid collapses

As Nigeria continues to grapple with frequent grid collapses, the Federal Government has been urged to adopt several measures to stabilise the power supply and ensure a reliable energy infrastructure.

From January till date, Nigeria has recorded at least 11 partial and full national grid collapses, indicating an underlying problem in the country’s power sector.

Here are seven key actions the FG can take to address this pressing issue:

1. Infrastructure Upgrades: One of the foremost steps is to upgrade and replace outdated infrastructure. Modernising the power grid with state-of-the-art equipment will reduce the frequency of breakdowns and improve overall efficiency.

2. Enhanced Maintenance Practices: Implementing a robust maintenance schedule for existing equipment and facilities is crucial. Regular inspections and timely repairs can prevent minor issues from escalating into major disruptions.

Read also: National grid partially collapses again, causing blackouts

3. Investment in Technology: The deployment of advanced technologies, such as Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, is essential for real-time monitoring and control of the grid. These systems can help detect faults early and manage load distribution more effectively.

4. Decentralisation of Power Generation: Encouraging the development of decentralised power generation, such as mini-grids and renewable energy sources, can reduce the strain on the central grid. Localised power generation can also enhance energy security and resilience.

5. Improved Security Measures: Enhancing security around critical power infrastructure is vital to prevent vandalism and theft, which are significant causes of grid failures. Employing surveillance systems and increasing patrols can deter such activities.

6. Regulatory Reforms: Strengthening the regulatory framework governing the power sector can attract private investment and encourage best practices. Clear and consistent policies will foster a conducive environment for growth and innovation in the energy sector.

7. Public-Private Partnerships: Leveraging public-private partnerships (PPPs) can mobilise the necessary funds and expertise for large-scale power projects. Collaborating with private entities can expedite the development and implementation of crucial infrastructure projects.

According to multiple reports, by focusing on these seven areas, the Federal Government can reduce the occurrence of grid collapses, ensuring a more stable and reliable power supply for Nigerians.

Share