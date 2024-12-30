Schneider Electric promotes workplace safety

Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and industrial automation, has reaffirmed its commitment to workplace safety by hosting its annual Safety Day in Nigeria.

The disclosure was made in a statement seen by BusinessDay.

The event aligns with the Nigerian government’s efforts to address challenges in occupational safety and health, such as inadequate safety standards, limited awareness, and underreporting of industrial accidents.

Schneider Electric’s initiative aimed to educate employees on best safety practices, risk management, and enhanced safety measures within the organisation.

Notable industry experts participated in the event, including Zone President for the Middle East and Africa, Walid Sheta; Services Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa at Schneider Electric, Obichi Chime.

Other contributors included the medical director at Carib Health Limited, Patrick Ijewere, and the CEO of Hybrid Group, Dapo Omolade.

Opening the event with a keynote safety message, Zone President Middle East and Africa, Walid Sheta, emphasised Schneider Electric’s philosophy on creating a safer work environment.

“At Schneider Electric, safety is not just a compliance requirement; it’s a genuine commitment to protecting what matters most: our people, our purpose, and our future. Our mission is to ensure that every employee feels safe, empowered, and capable of identifying and mitigating risks within their workspaces,” he said.

The event featured impactful sessions. One of the sessions led by the CEO of Hybrid Group, Dapo Omolade, themed “Safety Mindset: Achieving Business Goals,” focused on the critical link between workplace safety, productivity, and operational excellence.

Additionally, discussions on mental health awareness highlighted the importance of wholesome employee well-being.

Highlighting incident prevention and lessons learnt, Stanley Okoro, HSE Manager at Schneider Electric, stated: “Our approach integrates comprehensive safety policies with advanced tools to create a safety-first culture.

For instance, we create regular safety training programmes to equip employees with the knowledge and skills to navigate hazardous environments safely.

Employees can mitigate risks by staying updated with the latest safety techniques and tools,” he said.

In a practical demonstration of Schneider Electric’s hands-on approach, Alfred Eguabor, CPR Specialist from the Red Cross Society, led first aid and CPR training sessions, providing employees with life-saving skills to respond to emergencies effectively.

As part of its safety innovation, Schneider Electric has implemented a third-party software, EcoOnline Safety App, an advanced platform designed to enable employees to report incidents seamlessly.

The company stated that the EcoOnline Safety App enhances workplace risk detection, fosters risk awareness, and promotes a culture of transparency where every team member can actively participate and contribute to improving workplace safety.

Share