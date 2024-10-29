Northern governors to FG: Build additional transmission lines, diversify energy supply

Governors of Northern Nigeria have asked the federal government to build additional transmission lines and diversify the energy supply.

This was revealed in a communique issued by the 19 northern governors on Monday in response to blackouts in the region.

Power outages have grounded businesses from kiosks to bakeries in Northern Nigeria for several days, resulting in significant losses across the region.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) confirmed that the tripping of the 330kV DC Ugwaji-Apir double circuit led to the widespread blackout, leaving the North-East, North-West and parts of North-Central Nigeria in darkness. As a result, many residents and business owners are grappling with the severe repercussions of the outages.

A communique issued by Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State after a meeting of 19 northern governors on Monday read, “Forum resolves to call on the Federal Government and relevant Agencies to urgently address the current electricity power blackout affecting most of the Northern States due to vandalisation of electricity transmission infrastructure.”

The governors said the matter not only underscores the vulnerability of critical infrastructure but also the need to build additional transmission lines and diversify our energy supply so as to better connect our region and improve our energy resilience.

