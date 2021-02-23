BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

NGA organises symposium to debate prospects in Nigeria’s Gas production

gas plant

The Nigerian Gas Association (NGA), biennial International Conference has assembled key experts who would discuss opportunities and potentials of attaining optimal gas production inline federal government’s gas development agenda. The virtual discourse with the theme “Powering Forward: Enabling Nigeria’s Industrialisation via Gas” will feature conversations across existing sectorial topics such as sustainable funding, and policies…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?
Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.