NGA organises symposium to debate prospects in Nigeria’s Gas production

The Nigerian Gas Association (NGA), biennial International Conference has assembled key experts who would discuss opportunities and potentials of attaining optimal gas production inline federal government’s gas development agenda. The virtual discourse with the theme “Powering Forward: Enabling Nigeria’s Industrialisation via Gas” will feature conversations across existing sectorial topics such as sustainable funding, and policies…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login