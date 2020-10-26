New Hampshire Metering Services to provide 400,000 meters for DisCos
New Hampshire Metering Services Limited, a subsidiary of New Hampshire Capital Limited, has announced immediate plans to roll-out over 404,000 smart prepaid meters for Ikeja and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Companies under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme. Isaac Omoyeni, General Manager, Operations of New Hampshire said the company is installing meters in Ikorodu and Epe…
