NERC assures Nigerians, as it sets to supply 4000 MW

Sanusi Garba, Chairman of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has assured Nigerians that concerted efforts to resolve challenges in the electric power supply chain will soon restore supply to the 4000MW threshold.

While speaking at a press briefing on the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) state, Garba debunked “false narratives” trending in the media as the cause of instability in the network.

He said, “The challenge in the value chain is due to three significant events as the scheduled maintenance of the Shell Afam 6, vandalism on the gas pipeline to Okpai Power Plant, and pigging of the pipeline supplying gas to Calabar Power Plant.

“The combined effect of these three incidents happening when the hydro stations are operating below optimal level due to low water levels accounted for a reduction in the supply of over 1,000megawatts to the national grid.”

However, efforts at restoring the lost capacities and the possibility of signing the contract by Okpai 2 Power Plant, a newly constructed power plant with direct access to gas supply, will restore available capacity to over 4,000megawatts soon, he said.