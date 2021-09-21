NDPHC to connect Lafia substation to national grid soon

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it would soon enable the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) to connect its new Lafia transmission substation to the national grid, leading to load shedding along the Kaduna-Kano-Jos axis.

The general manager, Public Affairs of TCN, Ndidi Mbah stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lafia.

The general manager, however, blamed the power challenge faced by the company on the Kaduna – Kano -Jos and Ikot Ekpene – Egwuaji – Makurdi transmission lines was as a result of the ongoing work at the Makurdi – Jos axis.

The statement which reads in part said, “the ongoing loading-shedding in Kaduna, Kano, and the Plateau States, which started on the 15th of September, 2021, is due to efforts by the NDPHC to connect its new Lafia Substation to the national grid.

“NDPHC requested for a power outage on the Makurdi – Jos portion of TCN’s Ikot Ekpene -Ugwuaji -Makurdi – Jos 330kV transmission line to enable it to carry out transposition on the line and to connect the new Lafia Substation.

“Connection works by NDPHC to its new Lafia Substation have advanced and will soon be complete.”

Mbah said, “although the ongoing work by NDPHC interrupted bulk power supply from the Makurdi-Jos 330KV transmission line axis only, Jos is currently receiving electricity through the Kaduna -Jos 330kV transmission line.”

“Consequently, there is a slight load constraint in Kaduna, Kano, and Jos axis as the load from Ikot Ekpene – Ugwuaji – Makurdi has been cut off on the Makurdi – Jos axis as a result of the ongoing work.

“Power supply through the Lafia – Jos 330kV line is to ensure that Jos gets electricity supply until NDPHC completes the connection of the new Lafia Substation to the grid.

“TCN equally notes that the connection work by NDPHC will increase the capacity of the national grid and regrets the inconveniences the slight load reduction is I electricity consumers in the affected states. However, the bulk power supply will be restored on the Makurdi – Jos line immediately after NDPHC completes the transposition work,” he said.