Lagos State conducts survey to understand households’ electricity use, challenges

Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources is conducting a residential electricity survey to better understand the households’ electricity consumption and challenges across the state.

In Google documents form sighted by BusinessDay on Wednesday, the survey captures household size, energy consumption, and daily power supply in terms of house and daily generator use in terms of the number of hours too.

The survey also includes households’ income per month and households’ spend on electricity per month and whether the households’ have other sources of power apart from the national grid and a generator and are willing to pay more for electricity.

“The result of this survey should aid the identification of potential solutions for improvements. No personally identifiable information is being collected during the survey. We ask you to kindly provide as accurate a response as possible,” the Ministry said.

This is probably the first survey of its kind in the state according to a staff of the Ministry who wants their name withheld.