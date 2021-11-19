ENGIE Energy Access empowers over 200,000 Nigerians with clean energy

ENGIE Energy Access, Nigeria’s leading clean and sustainable energy solutions provider, has announced that it has provided access to renewable energy to more than 40,000 homes and micro, small, and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs) thereby impacting the lives of over 200,000 Nigerians who lacked access to power supply in the two years it has been in operation in Nigeria.

Bankole Cardoso, managing director of ENGIE Energy Access, stated this while addressing the company’s commercial team and sales agents at a Customers’ Forum, held at the Ikorodu service centre, Lagos.

“I am thrilled by the excellent results that we have achieved since we began operations in Nigeria. In just over two years we have directly impacted the quality of life of over 200,000 Nigerians with our clean energy and we have also created hundreds of employment opportunities for our sales agents,” he said.

According to Cardoso, what’s most impressive is that the journey has just started for the energy company, especially as the business is beginning to reap the rewards of its synergies between it Solar Home Systems and Minigrids businesses.

“As we continue to scale, we will benefit from our increased operational efficiencies and will be able to pass on more cost savings to our customers as affordability and customer service are central to our business strategy,” said Cardoso.

ENGIE Energy Access has operations in 11 states throughout the country (Lagos, Kwara, Oyo, Kogi, Enugu, Ebonyi, Benue, Plateau, Nasarawa, Ondo and Niger), and aims to remain the leading clean energy company, serving millions of customers across Nigeria by 2025.

Cardoso explained that ENGIE Energy Access has a special interest in Nigeria’s energy market. “We intend to contribute our quota in improving Nigeria’s energy statistics with our signature delivery of affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions to our customers in the country,” he said.

Speaking further on the company’s offerings, Cardoso said ENGIE recognises the need to continuously widen its approach in order to offer customers an even more compelling value proposition. This he said is the reason why ENGIE is focused on delivering productive use products and appliances that can also increase the earning potential of its customers.

He thanked sales agents for their contribution towards achieving the company’s objectives and encouraged them to keep going.

Janet Mpamugo, the acting state manager of ENGIE Energy Access, Niger State, where the 40,000th customer milestone was reached, described the feat as exciting and hoped for bigger milestones in the future.

“For me, the journey that led to this milestone has not been easy as there were times it looked like it was not possible but we pushed and pushed and surmounted our challenges,” she said.

Bashir Saliu Bolu, an agent in Lambatta, Niger State, who made the 40,000th sale, said his work with ENGIE Energy Access is very rewarding. According to him, the revenue from the business has uplifted him and his family. “I thank my stars for enlisting to ENGIE Energy Access dealership 4services,” he said.

Ifeanyi Ndukwe, the Okota-based dealer who made the 40,001st sale, said that he has seen an increased patronage from small business owners in the last six months. According to him, owners of boutiques, restaurants, bars and barbers’ shops are beginning to patronise ENGIE Energy Access. This is “because with our products, they experience more power stability and a significant reduction in their power costs,” he said.