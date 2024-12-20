DisCos record N159.3bn revenue shortfall in Q3

Eleven electricity distribution companies (DisCos) collected a total of N466.69 billion revenue out of ₦626.02 billion billed to customers in third quarter of 2024, reflecting N159.3 billion shortfall over the quarter, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission report has said.

According to the report released on Friday, the weighted average ATC&C loss across all the DisCo in the period was 39.10 percent, comprising technical and commercial loss (18.32 percent) and collection loss (25.45 percent). The ATC&C loss increased by 4.40pp compared to 2024/Q2 (34.70 percent).

The report showed that no DisCo achieved its targeted ATC&C as provided in the MYTO during the quarter, with the worst underperformance relative to the target ATC&C recorded in Kaduna DisCo with 70.84 percent vs. target 25.00 percent.

“The total energy received by all DisCos in 2024/Q3 was 7,606.84GWh while the energy billed to end-use customers was 6,249.21GWh, translating into an overall billing efficiency of 82.15%. This represents a -0.19pp decrease in billing

efficiency relative to the 82.34% recorded in 2024/Q2.

“The total revenue collected by all DisCos in 2024/Q3 was ₦466.69 billion out of ₦626.02 billion billed to customers. This translates to a collection efficiency of 74.55%,

representing a decrease of -4.76pp compared to 2024/Q2 (79.31%),” it stated.

The six international bilateral customers purchasing power from the grid connected GenCos made a cumulative payment of $6.49 million in the period, against the $12.19 million invoice issued to them by the market operator for services rendered in 2024/Q3.

Similarly, the domestic bilateral customers made a cumulative payment of ₦1.566 billion against the ₦2.100 billion invoice issued to them by the market operators for services rendered in the period.

The report also showed that there were twenty eight (28) grid-connected power plants consisting of nineteen (19) gas,

five (5) hydro, two (2) steam, and two (2) gas/steam-powered plants.

For this quarter, the average available generation capacity of the grid connected power plants was 5,100.90MW. “The average available generation capacity across the grid-connected plants increased by 16.04 percent (705.13MW) from the 4,395.77MW recorded in 2024/Q2 to 5,100.90MW in 2024/Q3.”

Similarly, nineteen power plants recorded increased available generation capacities in 2024/Q3 compared to 2024/Q2.

