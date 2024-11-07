Discos hike meter prices by 28%

Power distribution companies in Nigeria have announced higher prices for electricity meters—the second increase in just four months. Power consumers have responded negatively to this change, calling it “wicked” given the nation’s current economic challenges. The cost of a single-phase meter has jumped from about N117,000 to N149,800, representing a 28.03 per cent or N32,800 increase, though the exact amount varies by distribution company and meter vendor.

The Discos announced these new prices on their official X handle Wednesday, with implementation set for Tuesday, November 5, 2024. This change reflects the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’s policy of deregulating meter asset providers. Following an earlier price hike in August 2024, the increase has raised concerns among electricity consumers about their ability to afford and access meters.

The Executive Director of the Electricity Consumers Protection and Advocacy Centre, Princewill Okorie, rejected the new meter prices, saying there are no justifications for it. “What do you want me to say? They keep increasing the meter price, why are they wicked?” he said.

“N200bn was earmarked for the NMMP that was to be implemented in three phases. Only the pilot phase of N59bn was implemented. And what the 11 Discos could pay back was only N7bn. What did they use the rest of the money for?”

Different distribution companies have set varying prices for their meters. Eko Disco has set single-phase meter prices between N135,987.5 and N161,035, with three-phase meters costing between N226,600 and N266,600. Ibadan Disco’s prices range from N130,998 to N142,548 for single-phase meters and N226,556.25–NN232,008 for three-phase meters. Abuja Disco customers will pay N123,130.53–NN147,812.5 for single-phase meters and N206,345.65–NN236,500 for three-phase meters. Kano Electricity Distribution announced prices of N127,925–N129,999 for single-phase meters and N223,793–NN235,425 for three-phase meters. Kaduna Disco set prices at N131,150—N142,548.94 for single-phase meters and N220,375—N232,008.04 for three-phase meters.

The price changes stem from NERC’s April announcement of a major policy shift, deregulating meter prices under the Meter Asset Provider scheme for end-user customers. This change aims to tackle ongoing issues with meter supply and pricing transparency in the electricity sector. Under NERC’s new order, meter prices will be set through competitive bidding rather than central regulation.

