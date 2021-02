Communicating Power: Prioritizing Communications for an Informed and Accelerated Power Sector

It would be accurate to describe Nigeria’s power sector as both “broad” and “complex.” We speak of a sector with a regulator, an overseeing ministry, seven governing parastatals, at least 18 generating companies, 11 distribution companies and over 61% of the country’s population as consumers (based on the 2006 National Census figures). These stakeholder groups…