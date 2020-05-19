Buhari appoints Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz new acting MD of TCN

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved the appointment of Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz as the new Acting Managing Director for the Transmission Company of Nigeria.

Sule Ahmed Abdulaziz replaced Usman Gur Mohammed, who has been heading the affairs of the company as the Managing director.

Maman Saleh, the Minister of Power confirmed the Presidential approval of the appointment late Tuesday through a statement issued by Aaron Artimas, his special Adviser Media and Communications.

The Minister also in the statement confirmed the appointment of four directors who have been on acting position in the company for some time.

The confirmed directors include: Engr. Victor G. Adewumi, Executive director, Transmission Services Provider, Engr. M.J Lawal-Executive director Independence Systems Operator, Ahmed Isa-Dutse, Executive Director, Finance and Accounts and Justin I. Dodo, Executive director Human Resources and Corporate Services.