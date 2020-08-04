BEDC to cut off Edo communities from Abuja Disco with new 33KV line

The authorities of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) on Tuesday said it has concluded plans to award contract for the construction of 33KV line from Okpella in Etsako East to Igara in Akoko-Edo local government areas of Edo.

The 33KV when completed will cut off the existing source from Okene transmission station which is under Abuja electricity distribution company

Tayo Adekule, Head, Public Affairs of BEDC made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin City.

Adekunle said the efforts was geared towards improving power supply in Okpella, Igara and environs.

“In an attempt to significantly improve power supply to Igarra town and other communities in Akoko Edo LGA of Edo State.

“BEDC has finalized the design and it is at the stage of awarding contract for the construction of a 33KV line from Okpella to Igarra.

“The project once completed will change the source of supply to the recently completed 60MVA Power Transformer at Okpella transmission station.

“Which has not been reliable because of the lengthy feeder and the fact that it is not within BEDC’s control,” he said.

The BEDC image maker, added that the new source which will be under the BEDC’s network would guarantee adequate, quality and reliable power supply to Igarra, Ibilo, Ososo and other communities in Akoko-Edo.

He explained that the new 33KV line will also boost the business of the quarries and other SMEs in the area due to the quality and reliable power supply expected from the project once completed.