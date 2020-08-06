Why PPPRA is yet to issue new petrol pricing template – Source

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has not been able to adjust the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), or petrol, because it is still working on the new template, according to a source close to the agency.

The source told BusinessDay that the agency has been studying the trend of things since the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) increased the ex-depot price of petrol.

The source, however, said the new template may be out today (Thursday).